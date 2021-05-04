OSU to require COVID-19 vaccines in fall term for those working, studying in person

Oregon State University plans to require students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by fall term 2021 if they want to study and work onsite at OSU campuses and properties, the university announced Tuesday.

“As we advance our plans to resume traditional on-site and in-person activities for the 2021-22 academic year, high rates of vaccination among our students, faculty and staff are needed to help improve the safety and well-being of our community,” Interim President Becky Johnson said in a news release. “This vaccination requirement is intended for students and university employees so that we mutually contribute to the greatest level of population protection possible from COVID-19.”

Students enrolled only virtually through Ecampus will not be required to be vaccinated, but the university is still encouraging all members of the OSU community to get vaccinated, according to the release.

Vaccines have proven safe and effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, as well as lessening the severity of symptoms for those who contract the virus.

The university says its vaccine requirement was formed with state and federal guidance, advice from public health experts and guidance from other organizations, including the American College Health Association.