OSU to require booster shot for continued in-person instruction

Oregon State University will require students and staff to get a COVID-19 booster shot when eligible in order to return to campus this winter term. The university’s decision aligns with plans announced Tuesday by all of Oregon’s public universities to maintain on-site teaching this January.
“Our decision is informed by federal, state and local health authority guidance and is buoyed by positive signs that Omicron, while highly transmissible, may be resulting in milder symptoms and fewer cases of severe illness, hospitalization and death,” said Becky Johnson, OSU’s interim president. “The university’s decision is intentional. We are mindful that classrooms, where students and faculty are vaccinated and wear face coverings, have not been a significant source of virus spread. We seek to minimize disruption of student learning and experience and provide predictability for our faculty and university operations.”
Here is what OSU is doing to continue in-person instruction:
- Strongly recommending that students and employees receive a booster shot before classes resume on Jan. 3
- Requiring the booster shot for students and employees when eligible in winter term
- Requiring that students living in residence halls be tested for the virus upon their return to campus in Corvallis and Bend
- Offering voluntary on-campus testing for students and employees in Corvallis and Bend
- Assisting local health authorities and health care agencies in promoting booster clinics and testing opportunities
- Reviewing and updating COVID-19 procedures as necessary