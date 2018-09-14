Oregon State University will host the main day of its new resident move-in on Sunday, for students living on campus.
More than 4,700 residents are expected to move onto campus this fall, with a majority moving in Sunday. Increased traffic and congestion are expected around campus. More than 500 volunteers will help with the move-in.
As of Friday, more than 400 international students and 700 domestic students have already moved in.
Among the new initiatives that will greet OSU students this fall are these:
• Off the Quad — The newest place to eat on campus, Off the Quad opens in the Memorial Union in September 2018.
• PRIDE Community — This residential community is inclusive and supportive of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations.
• Finley renovation — A two-phase renovation project for Finley Hall. The main lounges and kitchen on the first floor were completely remodeled and updated. All student rooms were refurnished with new beds and floors that are part of phase one of the renovation received new desks and wardrobes.
For more information, contact University Housing & Dining Services at 541-737-4771 or housing@oregonstate.edu.