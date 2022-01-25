OSU to host Dry Farming Collaborative Winter Convening on Feb. 8

The Oregon State University Extension Small Farms Program will host the seventh annual Dry Farming Collaborative Winter Convening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 via Zoom.

The meeting is open to growers, plant breeders, educators and agricultural professionals interested in learning about crop production with little to no irrigation. Learn about various dry farming research trial results, how to get involved in the Dry Farming Collaborative, and connect with other growers in place-based and crop-specific breakouts.