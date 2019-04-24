Oregon State University students are holding their 64th annual luau from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis.
The luau, Ku'u Home Aloha, will feature 17 dances showcasing Hawaiian and Tahitian cultures. The dances will be performed by members of Oregon State’s Hui O Hawaii Club and other Oregon State students.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The show will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A traditional Hawaiian dinner of Kalua pig and cabbage with rice, garlic shrimp, macaroni salad, Lomi tomato, Okinawan sweet potatoes and pineapples and butter mocha will be served.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and can be purchased online here: http://tinyurl.com/OSULuau2019. Tickets will not be available at the event.
Student tickets are $5, nonrefundable, and can be purchased at the Student Experience Center welcome desk.
Organizers are also seeking volunteers for the event. Volunteers will get a free ticket, including dinner. Those interested in volunteering can sign up online: https://volunteersignup.org/7YJF9.