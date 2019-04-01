The Oregon State University Board of Trustees plans to have a new president hired by December, the board announced on Monday.
Ed Ray, who has led the university since 2003, announced last month that he plans to step down after his current contract expires on June 30, 2020.
Board Chair Rani Borkar announced the formation of a search committee and outlined the process for choosing a new president.
The process includes a number of opportunities for students, faculty, staff and community members to weigh in on the most desirable qualities for OSU’s next president, including an online survey and a series of “listening sessions” in April and May in Corvallis, Portland and Bend.
The survey and scheduling information for the listening sessions will be made available through the presidential search website at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/presidentialsearch.
“While the ultimate decision to choose a new president lies with the OSU Board of Trustees, the process will engage the university community and OSU’s many stakeholders,” Borkar said in a news release.
Oregon State alumnus Darry Callahan, a retired president of Chevron Chemical Co. and former vice chair of the OSU Board of Trustees, will head the search committee. The committee will also include current trustees Patty Bedient, an OSU alumna and retired Weyerhaeuser executive; Preston Pulliams, former president of Portland Community College; and Julie Manning, a Samaritan Health Services vice president and former Corvallis mayor.
In addition, the committee will include representatives of OSU’s student body, faculty, alumni, administration and stakeholders, the OSU Foundation and members of the community. The full membership will be announced later this month.
Witt/Kieffer, a Chicago-area search firm with expertise in higher education, has been hired to assist the committee.
After establishing a “leadership profile” for Oregon State’s next president, the committee will recruit candidates over the summer and early fall and interview semifinalists in October. Borkar will select finalists to participate in on-campus interviews in November, and the board will vote to determine the new president in December.
A statement on the search website pledges that the hiring process will be as transparent as possible, but it also states that the Board of Trustees “will respect and protect candidate confidentiality to the fullest extent allowed by law.”