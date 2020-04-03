OSU to form police force: University will bring law enforcement in-house by July 1

Oregon State University will establish its own police force by July 1, the day after the university’s law enforcement contract with the Oregon State Police expires.
OSU’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to take the step Friday during a conference call meeting that also produced a one-year tuition freeze for continuing undergraduates and a modest spring term fee reduction for all students in recognition of hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision to create a professional police department within OSU’s Department of Public Safety comes six months after a widely publicized and highly controversial incident in which an African-American student was arrested after being stopped by an OSP trooper for riding her bike on the wrong side of a residential street near the Corvallis campus.
Genesis Hansen’s Oct. 13 arrest raised concerns among some members of the community about racial bias and excessive force and led to a rift between the university and the Oregon State Police. On Oct. 21, three days after OSU President Ed Ray threatened to cut ties with the agency over its handling of the incident, the Oregon State Police notified OSU it was ending the contract, citing personnel shortages around the state.
Plans call for hiring an interim police chief and 14 sworn officers, the same as the number of state troopers currently assigned to patrol the Corvallis campus. Like the state troopers, the new OSU officers will be armed and have the power to make arrests. The uniforms they wear and vehicles they drive will be different from those of civilian DPS employees, who do not carry guns.
Some of the trustees expressed skepticism that the university will be able to put a fully staffed and qualified police force in place by the beginning of July.
Vice President for Finance and Administration Mike Green acknowledged the tight timeline but said he thought it could be done, adding that OSU is in discussions with the Corvallis Police Department on a mutual aid agreement and will pursue a similar arrangement for backup law enforcement coverage with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
“The practical reality is that it is going to be a challenge, but we believe we will have officers hired and on board by July 1,” he said.
No detailed cost estimates were provided. Paul Odenthal, Green’s senior associate vice president, acknowledged there would be upfront expenses for purchasing vehicles and other equipment but said the long-term cost should be comparable to the OSP contract, which was expected to run around $4.8 million over the next two-year budget period.
While Ray said OSU’s relationship with the state police has been “wonderful” for the most part, he added there have been problems from time to time and expressed confidence that bringing law enforcement in-house would contribute to a better public safety culture on campus.
“They (the state police) don’t report to us, so when we see a problem, we have very little ability to get them to function the way we expect them to function as part of our community,” he told the board. “I think we’ll actually get better and more consistent service from any given number of police officers.”
OSU had its own police force from 1974 until 1989, when OSU contracted with the state police after the Legislature enacted limits on campus police departments, according to a staff report presented to the board. The law changed again in 2013, and Friday’s board decision means OSU will join Portland State University and the University of Oregon in having its own police force. Oregon State is currently the only school in the Pac-12 Conference that contracts for law enforcement services.
The other big ticket item on the board’s agenda was what to do about tuition and fees for the 2020-21 school year.
Earlier in the year, university leadership was considering proposing an across-the-board tuition increase for all students next year. But in light of the coronavirus pandemic that forced OSU to shift to a distance-learning model for all spring term classes and largely shut down the campus for the time being, a revised proposal was presented to the board on Friday.
The recommendation called for holding tuition at the current rate for all returning undergraduates and increasing tuition by 3.2% for in-state and out-of-state undergrads entering the university for the first time.
Sherm Bloomer, the university’s associate vice president for budget and resource planning, told the board that freezing tuition for returning undergrads would ease the financial shock and uncertainty the pandemic has created for students and could keep some of them from dropping out or changing schools.
“Our current students have made a commitment to OSU, and our commitment to them is important,” he said. “This encourages students to persist at OSU and also recognizes that entering students are coming to OSU with a context that is different from continuing students.”
The recommendation passed on an 11-3 vote.
Graduate tuition will increase by 2.5 % for residents and 4.5% for non-residents, Ecampus tuition will rise by 3% for undergrads while standing pat for graduate courses, and tuition for professional programs will rise from 0% to 4%.
For the current term, students on the Corvallis campus will see a reduction of $45 in their incidental fees.
In other action, the board:
• Approved the creation of three subdivisions within the College of Business: the School of Accounting, Finance and Information Systems; the School of Management, Entrepreneurship and Supply Chain; and the School of Marketing, Analytics and Design.
• Approved a $353 million capital construction funding request for the 2021-23 biennium to the Higher Education Coordinating Commission, which prioritizes projects for legislative approval on behalf of the state’s seven public universities. OSU is seeking $63 million in state-paid bonds and authorization for $55 million in university-paid bonds to pair with $235 million in donations and other funding sources to fund three major projects: the $100 million first phase of a new Collaborative Innovation Complex, the $78 million third phase of the Cordley Hall renovation and the $175 million west grandstand renovation for Reser Stadium.
• Adjourned to executive session to discuss labor negotiations.
