 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

OSU to establish 15 new endowed positions

  • 0
OSU Stock PIX: INTO building 02 (copy)

The OSU Foundation and the Office of the Provost partnered to establish 15 new endowed faculty positions across seven colleges. 

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Oregon State University will establish 15 new endowed faculty positions distributed across seven colleges, the university announced.

Donors to the university committed $13.8 million in an initiative called the Provost’s Faculty Match Program, a joint effort between the OSU Foundation and the Office of the Provost.

The 15 positions will be two new chairs and a faculty fellow in forestry, a chair and professorship in business, two professorships in agricultural sciences, a faculty scholar in education, faculty scholars in engineering, science and veterinary medicine and one to be determined.

There will now be 167 endowed faculty positions at OSU. This is the third time in the last dozen years that the OSU Foundation and the Office of the Provost have launched a faculty match program. Resources provided by the endowed funds will support expenses related to teaching and research.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar New Year celebrations hit NYC streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News