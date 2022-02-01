OSU to establish 15 new endowed positions

Oregon State University will establish 15 new endowed faculty positions distributed across seven colleges, the university announced.

Donors to the university committed $13.8 million in an initiative called the Provost’s Faculty Match Program, a joint effort between the OSU Foundation and the Office of the Provost.

The 15 positions will be two new chairs and a faculty fellow in forestry, a chair and professorship in business, two professorships in agricultural sciences, a faculty scholar in education, faculty scholars in engineering, science and veterinary medicine and one to be determined.

There will now be 167 endowed faculty positions at OSU. This is the third time in the last dozen years that the OSU Foundation and the Office of the Provost have launched a faculty match program. Resources provided by the endowed funds will support expenses related to teaching and research.

