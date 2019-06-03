The Oregon State University Department of Chemistry is holding its annual "CIA (Chemistry is Awesome)" party on Wednesday, June 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The sixth annual party, intended to disprove the notion that chemistry is boring, will be held in the courtyard between Gilbert Hall and the Gilbert Addition, at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and 21st Street in Corvallis. It's free.
Organizers plan a variety of food, demonstrations, games, raffles and prizes as part of the event. Hands-on demonstrations of chemical reactions and displays of department research will be available.
The event also features a prize wheel loaded with gifts and a raffle with gift cards and other items donated by businesses.
The event is open to the public, and a special invitation is extended to any current OSU students who have taken a chemistry class.