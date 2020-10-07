 Skip to main content
OSU tests over 300, finds no coronavirus cases connected to evidence of virus in local sewage

Sackett Hall stock 01

Here is a look at Sackett Hall on the Oregon State University campus. OSU testing of the sewer outflows at Sackett has revealed traces of the coronavirus.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media file (2019)

Oregon State University reported no positive coronavirus cases found from students living in one of its dorms and a private apartment building after viral evidence was discovered in sewage from both buildings last week.

More than 300 people living in Sackett Hall on Jefferson Way and The Gem apartments on Kings Boulevard were tested for the coronavirus between Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 after the TRACE OSU wastewater team found SARS-CoV-2 in sewer outflows from both buildings. According to a Wednesday news release, none of the 183 Sackett Hall residents or the 126 Gem residents tested positive. Those who declined to take a test were asked to quarantine for two weeks.

“It is possible that those infected were not tested and instead chose to self-quarantine,” said university spokesman Steve Clark in the release. “It also is possible that the viral markers in the wastewater came from people who work at or visited the buildings, but were not tested.”

Clark added that people can continue to “shed virus” through their stool after symptoms have gone away and they’re no longer infectious. The university will continue to monitor wastewater because it is considered an “early indicator” of the coronavirus’ prevalence in the community.

Additionally, the university has a pool from which it randomly selects 1,000 faculty, staff and students at OSU’s campuses in Corvallis, Bend and Newport to test. Those currently affiliated with OSU can enroll at trace.oregonstate.edu/osu/consent.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

