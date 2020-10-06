OSU testing shows 0.3% prevalance of virus in Corvallis

Coronavirus testing in late September by Oregon State University teams shows a 0.3% prevalence of the virus in Corvallis on those days, OSU officials have announced.

Members of the university’s Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics (TRACE) program went door to door in town on Sept. 26 and 27, receiving samples from 580 community members at 354 homes. During the sampling, nearly 71% of the households visited agreed to participate.

Of those sampled, between one and nine of the people tested positive for the virus. Following reporting policies set by the Oregon Health Authority, TRACE does not report the actual number of positive tests if the total is greater than zero but fewer than 10 people.

OSU officials said the prevalence estimate is based upon the number of people who tested positive among those tested over the weekend, the sensitivity of the test and other sampling factors including the number of people tested and the locations of those who tested positive. TRACE project leader Ben Dalziel, an assistant professor in the OSU College of Science, said the upper bound of prevalence of Corvallis may be nine out of 1,000 people, taking into account uncertainty from the weekend sample and testing.