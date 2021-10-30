OSU team receives $30,000 to create community garden spaces in Lincoln city

The two-year project will begin with more assessment work, sending out surveys and conducting interviews with community members to better understand what their needs are. What they find out through outreach and engagement will inform their next steps in the implementation process of the project.

Once the team engages with the communities to understand what they need, the next step is to rejuvenate existing community gardens and create new spaces to expand access to food in the least burdensome way to those families. The team will also provide free vegetable grow kits to families who do not live near community gardens.

A priority for the team is to develop culturally relevant resources for these communities, for example, providing a texting system for the Mesoamerican Indigenous individuals who speak the language Mam, but do not read or write it. The texting system will allow them to use voice texting when communicating about the project.

The team aims to not only provide access to fresh fruits and vegetables, but provide nutrition education and cooking classes at community garden sites.

“The connection between how food is grown and how we consume it and how it nourishes our body tends to be missing, or perhaps not very well understood,” Russell said. “In actuality, they really can’t be separated.”