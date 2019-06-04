Longtime faculty member James Coakley will take over Aug. 1 as interim dean of the Oregon State University College of Business, the university announced on Tuesday.
Coakley will guide the college while the university conducts a national search for a successor to Mitzi Montoya, who recently accepted the position of provost and executive vice president at Washington State University.
In his nearly 30 years at the College of Business, Coakley has held a number of administrative positions, most recently serving as senior associate dean of analytics and operations.
He holds a master's of business administration and a doctorate from the University of Utah.