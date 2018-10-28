Saturday marked the 150th anniversary of the day Oregon State University was chartered as the state’s land grant university.
The university has spent the last year and a half celebrating the anniversary with a series of 170 events.
But as of about July, the university didn’t have plans for how to celebrate charter day, said Shelley Signs, who has been the executive director for the anniversary celebrations.
“We had nothing scheduled for our actual birthday. What says birthday better than cake? But it couldn’t be a normal cake,” she said.
So OSU invited staff, students and community members to help them make a model of the campus, complete with 23 buildings, all made out of cake. Signs said at least 60 volunteers contributed to the effort to make the cakes Friday and Saturday. Work started on the cakes Friday on campus and then was completed at Big River restaurant Saturday. It was displayed at the Corvallis Farmers' Market and cut and served to community members after being briefly displayed.
Signs said some of the cakes decorated Friday did collapse a little overnight.
“Now I understand why they do rush decoration before delivery. Things settle.”
Signs said the choice of opening up cake construction was meant to give people a way to get directly involved in the celebration of OSU and all it and its graduates have done.
“I didn’t realize before this how much impact Beavers have had,” she said.
Zhaowei Jing, an OSU freshman, and some of his friends helped out with the cake decorations Saturday. He said he liked being part of a big anniversary.
“I’m part of this university. We are really celebrating ourselves,” he said.