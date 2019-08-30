An optimistic group of Beaver fans was gathered in the tailgate zones Friday night at Reser Stadium before the football opener against Oklahoma State.
“It’s the same as it has been the last 45 years,” said Steve Anderson of Portland. “We haven’t lost yet. We’re always optimistic. That’s what makes Beaver fans different.”
The first game Anderson attended at Oregon State was the famous 3-0 win by the “Giant Killer” Beavers against USC and O.J. Simpson in 1967. He was 6 years old.
When asked for a win projection for this year’s squad, Anderson said: “My heart says five, but my brain says three.”
OSU was 2-10 last season in year one under coach Jonathan Smith, but Anderson said, “From what I’ve seen we’ve gotten better all around. I’m not sure how much better. Next year and the year after will show with Smith’s recruiting and his coaching philosophy. I want us to compete and be in games. I’m tired of moral victories.”
Henry Delaney, who runs a sports performance center in Coos Bay, was on hand with his wife, Heather, and twin 7-month-old Beaver recruits-to-be Hawk and Henry IV.
“It’s ambitious to schedule Oklahoma State first,” Delaney said with Henry IV perched on his shoulders. “It’s exciting when you play opponents like this. No Portland States and Eastern Washingtons.”
Delaney is predicting six wins for the Beavers, noting that the health of quarterback Jake Luton will be critical, as well as the ability of both lines to control the middle of the field.
Heather Delaney, holding Hawk, chose not to offer a wins prediction, noting that “I am going to have a really good time coming to football games and tailgating. I’m going to cheer my team on no matter what.”
Rob Schneider of Corvallis was in midseason form, flinging a football around and enjoying an adult beverage.
“I’m fired up to be here,” said Schneider, a season-ticket holder for all but one season since 1994. “I am way too confident about how good this team is going to be.”
Schneider noted the five-win prediction of the Gazette-Times’ Kevin Hampton in Friday’s sports section … then upped the ante.
“I think that they are going to get one more,” he said. “It might be Arizona.”
Schneider also has noted a lot of Oklahoma State orange and black in town, including a pair of foursomes ahead of his on a Friday morning golf outing at the Corvallis Club.
Schneider was happy with his score of 88 and also “happy to have the Oklahoma State fans in town. It’s good that people travel and support their team.”
Laura Dellinger, another member of Schneider’s tailgating group, praised the social aspects of being a Beaver backer.
“I believe in Beaver Nation,” she said. “It’s about community and connections. The number of wins doesn’t really matter.”
Dave Chalmers of Portland is forecasting six wins.
“I think that is good progress,” he said. “You’re not going to flip this around quickly.”
Chalmers is the CEO/president and his wife, Antoinette, is the office manager for Bridgetown Trucking, which has the contract to haul the team’s gear. Which means some lucky employees will get a trip to Hawaii next week for the Beavers’ road game against the Rainbow Warriors.
Steve Spencer of Happy Valley and Greg Irwin of Portland took a more cautious approach, with both predicting four wins — and some offensive fireworks along the way.
“The offense is going to do well,” Spencer said. “Luton is the best candidate to run things, and he’s got some great wide receivers and running backs to work with.”
“We’ll score points on just about anybody,” Irwin said. “Ask us after the game and we’ll tell you about the defense.”