OSU sued by students for charging in-person tuition levels during pandemic

Two Oregon State University students filed a class action lawsuit against OSU for continuing to charge tuition consistent with in-person education during while conducting most classes exclusively online during the pandemic.

Danielle Pranger and Garrett Harris, represented by Seattle law firm Hagens Berman, accuse OSU of a breach of contract and “unjust enrichment.” The firm has brought similar suits against the University of Oregon and other universities across the U.S.

“So much of a college student’s educational experience involves hands-on, in-person access to campus events, facilities, instruction and collaboration,” Steve Berman, attorney at Hagens Berman said in a Monday press release. “We believe that when OSU closed its campus, transitioning to online-only classes, it barred tuition payers from the very things they paid for, and in our opinion, they deserve repayment.”

Steve Clark, vice president of university relations and marketing, said Monday that the university disputes the allegations in the complaint.

“Oregon State University has remained open since winter term 2020 during the pandemic on its campuses in Corvallis and at OSU-Cascades in Bend,” Clark said. “OSU continues to provide students a high-quality education with courses in person, remotely and online.”