OSU students adapt to campus life amid pandemic

With the first three days of classes in the books, Oregon State University students have had their first glimpse of what the 2020 fall term will look like, and what college life will entail during a global pandemic.
OSU welcomed the class of 2024 en masse last Wednesday, and now new students and those returning are settling in for an unprecedented academic year.
The campus will look a lot more empty this year due to the implementation of remote learning and hybrid classes, and OSU expects only around 2,500 students to live on campus. But those who are there are still hoping to get as true of a ‘college experience’ as possible.
“It’s definitely better than I thought it was going to be,” said Miles Schubert, a freshman mechanical engineering major who moved into the dorms last week. “You can still go to other people’s dorm rooms and visit, so it’s not like you’re forced to not socialize. But at the same time, it’s clearly not the same.”
The measures taken by the university to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are aimed at producing a safer campus, but they also will severely limit the ways students are able to socialize and meet new people.
Students living in dorms are able to have one guest per-person in their room at a time but won’t be able to gather in large groups like they would be during a typical year.
“I feel like I’m not totally missing out, because I’ll have three more years to do that,” Schubert said.
Griffen French and Cate Petersen, both sophomores at OSU, said it has been "strange" getting used to life back on campus. But they both prefer the hybrid model compared to their experience last spring term, when they were haphazardly tossed into an online-only format that left them feeling disconnected from their peers.
“I feel like I adapted to it a little bit after the spring,” French said. “But the in-person instruction is just a lot better. It’s easier to focus and actually stay motivated while you’re there. You don’t have the option of just turning your video off.”
They are both taking a rock-climbing class this term and said the simple aspect of having person-to-person contact with other students has drastically improved their college experience.
“It’s nice to be able to make friends — not just over Zoom — and actually have people to talk to,” Petersen said. “I feel so bad for the freshmen this year because I’m sure they’re so desperate to make friends, and there’s just not a lot to do.”
French, Petersen and the other students who will take classes at Oregon State this year, have had a summer to brace themselves for the unique challenges that the school year will present. Those who were enrolled last spring were forced to quickly acclimate to a situation that was nearly impossible to prepare for.
Evelyn Ramos and Nick Bryant, both of whom completed their degrees at Oregon State in the spring, were back on campus over the weekend to take their senior pictures because the pandemic prevented them from doing so last June.
They did not get to walk at graduation, either, as Oregon State made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 commencement ceremony and offer the chance for 2020 grads to walk in 2021.
“I graduated, but it didn’t feel like I graduated,” Bryant said.
“We never got that feeling of knowing, ‘This is your last class on campus,” Ramos added. “We didn’t get that feeling of closure.”
