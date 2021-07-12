OSU student uncovers toad populations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One rainless night while surveying for amphibians during a project in Virginia, Devan-Song’s spotlight detected numerous eastern spadefoots. That surprised her because the toads were thought to be detectable only on a few rainy nights every year when they emerge from underground burrows to mate in wetlands.

She continued looking for eastern spadefoots and kept finding them on dry nights, including in upland forest locales not close to any damp areas. Spadefoots remain still when spotlighted so it was easy for Devan-Song to approach and positively identify the toads.

“They need to get above ground to hunt for insects and build up energy stores for mating,” she said. “That’s why we were finding them when and where conventional wisdom said we weren’t supposed to be finding them.”

She tried spotlighting for spadefoots when she returned to Rhode Island; it took her just 15 minutes to find one. The success led to a 10-night survey in a pair of locations last summer that produced 42 sightings, nearly double the number of eastern spadefoot toad sightings in Rhode Island over the previous seven decades.