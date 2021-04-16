 Skip to main content
OSU student journalists honored
OSU student journalists honored

OSU Stock PIX: Student Experience Center 01

Student Experience Center on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis, Oregon on October 7, 2020.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Student journalists at Oregon State University took home three first-place awards and were named finalists for six others this month in an annual contest sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists.

SPJ’s Region 10 Mark of Excellence Awards honor outstanding collegiate journalism in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. First-place winners go on to compete at the national level.

Here is a list of the OSU winners, with links to their work:

• General News Reporting, 10,000+ students: Angela Tam, "LocalBoyz writes down different name for customer despite clear disapproval," https://bit.ly/3skJtaV

• Feature Photography: Scott Schmidt, "Comet Neowise," https://bit.ly/3mIwUoO

• Editorial Cartooning: Derek Snyder, "Student Proved," https://bit.ly/3uRqI0r

The Daily Barometer, OSU’s student-produced newspaper, was named a finalist for Best All-Around Styudent Newspaper in the 10,000+ students category.

Other finalists from OSU, with links to their entries:

• In-Depth Reporting, 10,000+ students: Adriana Gutierrez, "Students take action, push administration to overturn termination of two engineering instructors," https://bit.ly/3gemk81

• Sports Writing, 10,000+ students: Andres De Los Santos, "Oregon State wrestlers Rateb, Olmos, Turner, continue to fight for Black Lives Matter in D.C.," https://bit.ly/3tflqvC

• General Column Writing: Haley Daarstad, "The U.S. avoided war with Iran," "Reduce waste," "Remote education is saving lives"

• Best Podcast: Kase Allouzi, "Through the Multi-Lens," https://bit.ly/3tgCVLL

• COVID-19 Coverage, Video: Tessa Hoover, "Ramadan through the COVID-19 pandemic," https://bit.ly/3sgvKlx

