An Oregon State University student who filed a lawsuit claiming the university had retaliated against her after she reported a football player raped her, filed to dismiss the case last week.
The student, identified as Jane Doe in court filings, told police Jordan Alexander Pace raped her in May 2017. Pace faces charges of first degree rape, unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse in the second degree. Pace has a trial scheduled for mid-October on the charges.
Doe’s court filings from when she initiated the lawsuit in late July said after she reported the incident, she and Pace were given a mutual no-contact order, which would have required her to actively avoid him on campus.
“This no contact order, as imposed against Ms. Doe, is discriminatory, retaliatory, and unlawful to violate her federal rights under Title IX, as well as her right to free speech and due process,” the initial filing in the lawsuit said.
Doe’s attorney filed a notice with the Oregon United States District Court Sept. 19 asking for the case to be dismissed, with each party bearing the cost of their own attorney’s fees.
Steve Clark, vice president of university relations and marketing at OSU, said the lawsuit was settled by a compromise agreement between the sides, but declined to comment on the specifics of the agreement.
Laura Dunn, attorney for Doe, also declined to comment on the specifics of the agreement.
Pace reportedly joined the OSU football team as a walk-on in September 2016 and left the team after spring camp in 2017.