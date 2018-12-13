“Montage,” a juried exhibition of student artwork, is on display through Jan. 3 in the Fairbanks Gallery of Art at Oregon State University.
Montage Collective is a student-run arts organization that seeks to foster camaraderie among artists and promote the arts on and off campus. The annual Montage juried exhibition draws from a pool of OSU students of all majors.
This year’s exhibition was juried by OSU instructor Andrew Myers and Fairbanks Gallery Coordinator Andrew Nigon.
The gallery is located in Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th Street, Corvallis. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with hours extended until 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month for the Corvallis Art Walk.