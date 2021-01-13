 Skip to main content
OSU sets events to celebrate King

angela-davis

Angela Davis (2010)

Oregon State University is preparing its 39th celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with political activist, author and academic Angela Davis the keynote speaker.

Davis will speak during Monday’s 9:30 a.m. event kickoff.

Goals of the event are to:

• Learn about and reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. King and collaboratively envision ways to carry his work forward;

• Participate in an impactful, inclusive and engaging celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. King; and

• Collaboratively learn about, reflect on and carry on the legacy of Dr. King in a way that is relevant to today’s generations.

The Davis speech is free, but interested parties must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/39th-annual-martin-luther-king-jr-keynote-and-awards-celebration-online-tickets-127041066249. All questions for Davis must be submitted in advance, with information on the process available at registration.

The celebration continues all week, with a series of workshops, speakers, service opportunities and other community engagement events. See https://diversity.oregonstate.edu/martin-luther-king-jr-celebration/events for a list.

