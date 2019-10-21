A 36-acre parcel of old growth trees on Oregon State University’s McDonald-Dunn Research Forest will be protected from logging, the head of OSU’s College of Forestry announced on Monday.
Interim Dean Anthony Davis made the announcement in an email to the college community that addressed numerous criticisms leveled in response to the so-called “No Vacancy” harvest in May. The 16-acre clearcut took down a number of trees over 200 years of age and one ancient Douglas fir believed to be at least 420 years of age.
Davis said he was immediately reinstating the 2005 management plan for the forest, which was suspended in 2009, and announced a number of other steps aimed at protecting older trees managed by the college.
“The remaining 36 acres in the Sulphur Springs/Baker Creek stand (where the No Vacancy harvest occurred) will be reclassified into our mature forest reserves and managed in accordance with the 2005 forest plan,” the email reads in part. “Stands such as these have important ecological characteristics, and we will maintain them for future study and learning, as well as conservation benefits.”
Doug Pollock, who has led the charge to force the college to change its management practices in the wake of the No Vacancy clearcut, called Monday’s announcement “a radical shift” for the college, which has long relied on logging revenues from its research forests to supplement its budget.
“The biggest thing is the protection of the remaining 36 acres of old growth,” said Pollock, who organized a group called Friends of OSU Old Growth in the wake of the No Vacancy clearcut.
“It’s just tremendously satisfying to us to see that protected.”
On July 12, reacting to pressure from Pollock and others, Davis announced a moratorium on logging any trees over 160 years old until the college could complete work on a new management plan for its 10 research forests, which span 15,000 acres around the state. (Mac-Dunn, just north of Corvallis, is the largest at 11,250 acres and has become a recreational playground for area residents who hike, bike and run its miles of roads and trails.)
But Monday’s email goes even further.
In addition to protecting the Sulphur Springs/Baker Creek parcel, Davis said he wants the college’s management team to clarify the 2005 plan to “collaboratively develop guidelines for retaining trees of unique character to ensure that trees of significant age, condition, structure or habitat value remain standing following harvest operations.”
The dean also said he wants to establish “a more robust engagement process” to inform the public about forest management activities, pledging that research forest staff will hold at least one tour and listening session to discuss logging plans for 2020.
While revenue generation will continue to be part of the mix, Davis added, the research forests must also be managed for other values including recreation, conservation and carbon storage.
“We cannot go back to change the past, but we can choose our path forward,” Davis said. “The College of Forestry has been presented with an opportunity to learn and we are excited to engage in constructive discussions around multiple-use management of forests.”
Pollock, who has pushed hard for more public involvement in the college’s management decisions, welcomed the dean’s statements but added he will continue to advocate for change.
“There’s a lot of really great language here,” he said. “What we would be looking for here is to see how it plays out in practice.”