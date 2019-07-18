NASA’s Apollo program was a mammoth undertaking, with scientists, contractors, universities and others all pitching in on various pieces of the project.
Two of those scientists had Oregon State University ties, Roman A. Schmitt and Bruce Elle. Schmitt, an OSU chemistry professor, was one of the 150 principal investigators who examined the 60 pounds of moon rocks brought back by the Apollo 11 astronauts. Elle, a member of the Class of 1939, worked with Kodak on the camera that was used to photograph the lunar soil.
Schmitt, who was working under a NASA research grant, recalled in a 2009 interview that he had to travel to Houston to personally bring back the rocks.
Schmitt told Karl McCreary of the OSU Special Collections and Archives Research Center that he rode down Interstate 5 with the moon rocks in the back seat of a state police cruiser on the way to the university’s radiation center.
And despite that fact that Schmitt was a principal investigator, pieces of moon rock wound up with the governors of all 50 states, per the orders of then-President Richard Nixon.
The Ducks even got some because two of the principal investigators, Gordon G. Goles and Daniel F. Weill, were members of the University of Oregon geosciences department.
Once he got a crack at the rocks Schmitt concluded that there was essentially no water on the moon. Schmitt told McCreary that he was surprised that the samples did not contain more potassium, lead and rare earth elements such as europium.
So what happened to the moon rocks? McCreary asked.
“We had to return them all … they’re all government properties,” Schmitt said.
Elle was the company program manager at Kodak responsible for the design of the Apollo Lunar Surface Close-up Camera. The camera was used by the astronauts, notes the November-December 1969 edition of the Oregon Stater, to photograph the fine surface of lunar soil before they dug samples to bring back to Earth. They also photographed other features of the moon’s surface that they couldn’t bring back such as parts of larger rocks, fissures and interesting formations.
The lead Kodak employee on the project, Thomas Gold, kept one of the cameras at his lab at Cornell, reported Air and Space Magazine in its May 2002 edition. Another camera, a training model, is displayed at the National Air and Space Museum. One camera, carried with the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission that never reached the moon, rests at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. Two more remain on the moon. One of them carries a sticker on the label that says “Return to Bruce Elle, Eastman Kodak, U.S.A., Earth.”