OSU schedules sessions on vision project

Oregon State University has scheduled three virtual sessions in the coming weeks to gather community input on the university’s vision project.

OSU officials have completed their draft version of the plan (see the website for a PDF of the 17-page executive summary), and the three sessions will help give the community an opportunity to learn about the strategies and recommendations for the campus.

The meetings require advance registration. Here are the dates and registration links:

• Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register: https://beav.es/JSt.

• Jan. 21, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. To register: https://beav.es/JSy.

• Jan. 26, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. To register: https://beav.es/JSF.

The project consists of five phases — initiation, discovery, ideation, formulation and realization. We are in the realization phase now, and although adoption was originally scheduled for June, 2020, that schedule had to be adjusted because of the coronavirus.