Members of the public will get a chance to weigh in on the search for Oregon State University’s next president at a series of listening sessions on April 30 and May 1.
Ed Ray, who has led the university since 2003, has announced plans to retire from the post at the end of June 2020.
In preparation for launching a national search for Ray’s successor, the OSU Board of Trustees has scheduled 10 listening sessions on the university’s Corvallis, Bend and Newport campuses and at the OSU Portland Center. Each session will run from 45 to 90 minutes.
Attendees are invited to express their views on the challenges and opportunities facing OSU and the qualities they’d like to see in the university’s next president. The information will be used to develop a candidate profile for use in the search process.
Here is the schedule:
• Open session, 8 a.m. April 30, Classroom 2047, OSU Portland Center, 555 SW Morrison St., Portland.
• Faculty session, 1 p.m. April 30, Horizon Room, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis.
• Student session, 3:30 p.m. April 30, Native American Longhouse Enna Haws, 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis.
• Open session, 3:30 p.m. April 30, Guin Library, Hatfield Marine Science Center, 2030 SW Marine Science Drive, Newport.
• Open session, 5 p.m. April 30, Guin Library, Hatfield Marine Science Center, 2030 SW Marine Science Drive, Newport.
• Faculty session, 11 a.m. May 1, Horizon Room, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis.
• Open session, 11 a.m. May 1, Room 111, Tykeson Hall, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend.
• Staff session, 2 p.m. May 1, Horizon Room, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis.
• Student session, 3 p.m. May 1, Room 112, Student Experience Center, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis.
• Open session, 6:30 p.m. May 1, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
The Corvallis sessions will be live-streamed and will be recorded for later viewing. Input can also be provided online.
For more information on the search process or to comment, visit https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/presidentialsearch on the internet.