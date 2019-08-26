Oregon State University is planning two community meetings at which management plans for its research forests will be discussed.
The first meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Adair Village. The second is Oct. 1 in the Memorial Union on campus (see information box for the details).
“These information sessions will help inform decision-making by the college and are part of ongoing communication and transparency inherent in the college’s operations,” said Anthony Davis, interim dean of OSU’s College of Forestry.
“We invite all members of the public and university community to participate in the sessions. Our new management plans will reflect the many values for which the research forests are managed and will allow the public to track progress toward meeting multiple forestry and college objectives over the lifetime of the plans.”
Each session will consist of two segments. First, an overview by the college regarding its research forests will be offered. The overview will be followed by an update on the college’s process to create an overall mission, vision and goals for its research forests and a timeline to create individual forest management plans.
The second segment givesr the community an opportunity to ask questions and provide input regarding the process.
The sessions will lead to the creation of a new, individual forest management plan for the 11,500-acre McDonald and Dunn Forests, located on the northern edge of Corvallis, and the largest of OSU’s research forests. OSU owns a network of 10 research forests spread throughout Oregon, totaling over 15,000 acres. The forests receive over 150,000 recreation user visits each year and are used by the university for teaching, research, demonstration and outreach education. Revenue from forest timber sales support the college’s teaching, research and outreach efforts while funding research forest operations and recreation work.
The most recent management plan for the McDonald and Dunn forests was adopted in 2005 and suspended in 2009 during the economic downturn.