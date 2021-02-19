OSU says recent surge in COVID-19 cases result of increased testing; contribution to county totals remains unclear

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We acknowledge that student case counts are contributing to an increase in the reported number of cases occurring in Benton County, and it is also clear that a substantial percentage of positive cases are directly attributed to the expanded testing that OSU is engaged in,” Steve Clark, vice president of university relations and marketing, said in an email Friday night. “We increased testing beginning Feb. 1 by requiring weekly testing of all residence hall students — a weekly average increase of 1,400 tests — and on Feb. 8 by offering testing to more than 700 students who are members of fraternities and sororities.”

The reason it is publicly unknown at this time how many of the Benton County cases listed by OHA originated from OSU is the process through which the county numbers are determined. Any positive test from TRACE OSU or Student Health Services is reported to Benton County, which in turn reports the results to OHA, which ultimately determines what county those cases are listed in, Clark said.

The number of positive tests from OSU listed on the dashboard at https://covid.oregonstate.edu/dashboard comes from three sources: Student Health Services on campus, TRACE OSU and off-campus testing centers. Students who test positive at off-campus sites are eventually reported to the university by Benton County.