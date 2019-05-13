Oregon State University’s annual powwow and salmon bake is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
The Native American Longhouse Eena Haws will host the popular free salmon bake starting at noon at 311 SW 26th St.
On the menu are salmon cooked over an open fire on the longhouse grounds, potatoes, corn bread, blueberry wojapi and kale salad.
Guests can line up by the rear entrance to the longhouse as early as they’d like.
At 7 p.m. Friday night the indigenous comedy group the 1491s will perform at Gill Coliseum. Doors open for the free event at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday the 43rd Klatowa Eena Powwow takes place from noon to 11 p.m. at Gill. Grand entries are at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Dance categories that will be judged include jingle, grassdance, women’s fancy, men’s fancy, women’s traditional and men’s traditional, with cash prizes available to the top three in each group.
For more information on the powwow see https://dce.oregonstate.edu/pow-wow-information.