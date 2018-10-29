Oregon State University ecologist William Ripple will discuss some of the critical environmental issues facing the planet in a free Science Pub lecture next month.
Ripple, a distinguished professor in OSU’s College of Forestry, is widely known for his research on the ecological importance of predators and for his impassioned calls to action in academic journals, including “World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity: A Second Notice,” published last December in BioScience.
More than 20,000 scientists from 184 countries have signed onto Ripple’s “Second Warning” paper, adding their voices to his call for urgent action to stave off an impending catastrophe caused by human impacts on environmental systems around the globe.
OSU is in the process of producing a feature film about his work.
Ripple will present “From Wolves to the Warning to Humanity: Facing the Environmental Crisis Through Science” at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis.
Vendors at the event will be selling vegetarian pizza and glasses of Worthy Brewing’s Strata IPA, made with hops developed at OSU.
There is no charge to attend, but advance registration is necessary and tickets are required. To register, call 541-737-4717 or go to bit.ly/sciencepubcorvallis on the internet.
The event is sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, OSU’s Terra magazine, the Downtown Corvallis Association and the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry.