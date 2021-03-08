OSU’s Alexander releases new statement on LSU Title IX issues

Embattled Oregon State University President F. King Alexander has released a new statement on his role in addressing Title IX issues while president of Louisiana State University from 2013 through 2020.
Monday’s four-page statement, which was released electronically, follows a damning 262-page report made public on Friday by Husch Blackwell, a Kansas City, Missouri-based law firm.
The Husch Blackwell report sharply criticized Alexander, who replaced Ed Ray at OSU on July 1. The report said LSU community members interviewed by Husch Blackwell felt Alexander did not “prioritize this issue or meaningfully engage with individuals raising concerns.”
Furthermore, the report said, university leadership was made aware of systemic Title IX issues for years and “did nothing.”
“This is an example of serious institutional failure,” said interim LSU President Tom Galligan of the report.
Alexander begins his statement to the OSU community on Monday by saying, “I write you with a heavy heart and sense of self acknowledgment,” and adds that he was “deeply saddened by the experiences of survivors of sexual misconduct detailed in (the Husch Blackwell) review. This review also offers essential information for all colleges and universities nationwide — including Oregon State University.”
Alexander goes on to say that his commitment to preventing sexual misconduct is “deeply personal and decades long,” noting his creation of LSU’s first internal Title IX office in 2016.
Alexander also notes that he and the university “should have moved faster in more fully staffing and increasing the budget for the Title IX office and its efforts.”
Alexander said that he was under the impression that any complaints regarding sexual misconduct and Title IX violations were fully investigated and the results were appropriately documented.
“I am disheartened,” he said in the statement, “to learn that this report indicates that guidance from the university on how to report Title IX cases was not clear and consistent; that cases were inconsistently managed; and that some individuals did not follow directions, policies and requirements for misconduct reporting.”
Many of the Title IX concerns at LSU were driven by the behavior of its former football coach, Les Miles, and his players.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Investigation of Miles’ conduct began in 2012, one year before Alexander arrived on campus on July 1, 2013. The Husch Blackwell report notes that as early as 2013 then-Athletic Director Joe Alleva recommended that Miles be fired for cause. Alleva cited “insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, athletic department and football program at great risk.”
Miles was ordered after the 2013 review not to be alone with women students.
Alexander did not fire Miles until 2016, noting in his Monday statement that “I now regret that we did not take stronger action earlier against coach Miles, including suspension leading to further investigation and dismissal for violations of university policy.”
Miles, who went on to coach at Kansas, was placed on administrative leave by the school on Friday and stepped down from his job on Monday.
Miles' 2016 firing from LSU came in September, an unusual time of year for a coach to lose his position. But the Tigers were off to a mediocre 2-2 start.
“Coach Miles had done a tremendous job here and he’s been a great ambassador for our university, which makes this even more difficult,” said Alleva, in a quote cited by the sports website SB Nation.
Alexander discussed the firing of Miles during an hourlong interview with the editorial board of the Baton Rouge Advocate in October 2016 but made no mention of Title IX or policy matters in the 15 minutes of the session devoted to football.
“There was a degree of demoralization that our student-athletes were showing,” Alexander is quoted as saying. “We just weren’t getting better. When you started (ranked) 5th with the optimism that everybody had, including our student-athletes and you’re still in September and we’re not even in the top 25.”
During the interview Alexander also noted his football expertise and offered some speculation on who the university would bring in to replace Miles.
At Oregon State University, Title IX and sexual misconduct are “addressed much differently,” Alexander said in his statement, adding that "OSU’s commitment to fostering a university community free of misconduct starts with the OSU Board of Trustees and the Office of the President. Employees are expected to report any violation of law or university policy they become aware of, including harassment, sexual misconduct, discrimination and other illegal unethical conduct."
“I assure you,” he said toward the close of the statement, “that OSU will continue to improve its sexual misconduct and Title IX response, prevention, education and services for those affected by misconduct."
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.