OSU researchers warn 2021 fire season may be even worse than 2020

O’Neill said the majority of major wildfires in western Oregon since the turn of the 20th century have occurred during warm, dry summers with considerable easterly winds.

“Forecasters can look for that combination of easterly winds and extremely dry landscapes and know that the fire risk will be greater,” he said in the release. “That could allow for some preparation to reduce fire risk.”

In addition to studying weather and climate data from 2020, researchers studied 13 other major wildfire events in western Oregon dating back to 1900. The scope of the research allowed the team to identify the trends. Of the 13 other historic fire events they examined, 10 were associated with hot, dry summers and all of them coincided with considerable easterly winds.

Researchers said climate change will increase air dryness in late summer and early fall in Oregon, a major factor in large wildfires. However, climate change is not expected to increase the strength or frequency of easterly winds.