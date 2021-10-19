OSU researchers to study protecting whales, seabirds from wind turbines

Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute received a $2 million grant to learn how to best protect whales and seabirds form offshore wind turbines.

Offshore wind energy is a form of green energy in which wind turbines are placed in bodies of water to generate the maximum amount of electricity. However, placing these wind farms in the ocean can be harmful to marine life if not done properly.

Over four years, OSU will create models on seabirds, whales, dolphins and porpoises to predict how many species there are in certain areas. Along with collecting their own data, researchers will draw on past data and data currently being conducted in other projects, according to the university.

“A solid understanding of what species occur where, how often and in what numbers is critical to informing human use of the marine environment,” Lisa T. Ballance, director of the institute and lead investigator on the project, said in a news release. “We are proud to be part of this blend of strong science informing industry in the context of sustainable use and stewardship of our oceans.”

President Biden and the departments of Energy, Commerce and Interior have set a goal to develop 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, which would power more than 10 million homes.