OSU researcher Anthony Koppers to join research office

Anthony Koppers has been named senior advisor to Oregon State University vice president for research Irem Turner. Koppers has been with the university since 2007, and he has been the associate dean for research in the College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences since 2019.

He will begin his role on Nov. 22, focusing on research advancement and development and making OSU more competitive for large proposal submissions, state matching opportunities and federal appropriations.

“I’m really excited to join the Research Office and to help make the university’s research enterprise even stronger and more impactful,” Koppers said in a news release.

Koppers directs a mass spectrometry facility at OSU and co-directs the largest of the nation’s four National Science Foundation-funded marine sediment core repositories. He will retain a partial appointment in CEOAS, and continue to be part of the $350 million Ocean Observatories Initiative project.

