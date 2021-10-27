OSU researcher among world's top scientists

Oregon State University researcher Richard van Breemen has been named one of the world’s most influential analytical scientists by The Analytical Scientist magazine.

Van Breemen works in the Linus Pauling Institute and the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences in the OSU College of Pharmacy. He researches the discovery of drugs from botanicals and investigates the safety and efficacy of botanical dietary supplements.

The Power List 2021 lists 100 scientists from around the world, and van Breemen is also on the Power List 2020, which features only ten scientists per continent.

He has mentored nearly 100 graduate students and postdoctoral fellows, and directs a training grant from the National Institutes of Health that supports the education of experts in natural products for human health.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0