OSU releases data on conduct, parties

Oregon State University has reviewed 68 student conduct violations and investigated six complaints of loud parties this fall, university officials said Thursday at a remote briefing with Corvallis and Benton County officials.
Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for university relations and marketing, provided the update at a Corvallis City Council work session.
Clark noted that in many of the conduct cases students had reported the information and that in at least two cases, information on planned parties was brought to the university’s attention and the gatherings were canceled.
Clark noted that conduct violations can lead to penalties as severe as suspension or expulsion but declined, for student privacy reasons, to reveal if such penalties had been levied.
The information failed to mollify Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis, whose north of the campus precinct includes thousands of OSU students.
“How have these cases been dealt with?” she asked. “The wording here is kind of vague. I’m hearing from constituents all the time about health issues” that relate to OSU’s reopening.
Clark also summarized recent COVID-19 testing in the Corvallis community, wastewater surveillance that has been conducted as well as the first results of the university’s random testing program.
The university plans to test 1,000 faculty, staff and students per week, and Clark noted that the first week of random testing did not yield any positive cases.
Clark also said that the Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics (TRACE) effort that went door to door in Corvallis on Sept. 26 and 27 costs $142,500 per weekend and that the university needs more funding before it can initiate another such effort. During the late September outing samples from 580 community members at 354 homes were taken, with nearly 71% of the households visited agreeing to participate.
Councilors also interviewed Larry Blake, Jr., a municipal judge candidate, during the work session. Blake is seeking to replace Chris Dunfield, who has served in the position since July 1, 2013. Dunfield’s term in the part-time position ends Dec. 31.
Blake, who heads his own Portland-based law firm, also serves as the muni judge for Happy Valley, Sweet Home, Philomath, Manzanita, Newberg, and Monroe. He also appears as a pro tem judge for various cities when needed. Additionally, Blake provides prosecutorial services for Tigard.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.