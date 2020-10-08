OSU releases data on conduct, parties

Oregon State University has reviewed 68 student conduct violations and investigated six complaints of loud parties this fall, university officials said Thursday at a remote briefing with Corvallis and Benton County officials.

Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for university relations and marketing, provided the update at a Corvallis City Council work session.

Clark noted that in many of the conduct cases students had reported the information and that in at least two cases, information on planned parties was brought to the university’s attention and the gatherings were canceled.

Clark noted that conduct violations can lead to penalties as severe as suspension or expulsion but declined, for student privacy reasons, to reveal if such penalties had been levied.

The information failed to mollify Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis, whose north of the campus precinct includes thousands of OSU students.

“How have these cases been dealt with?” she asked. “The wording here is kind of vague. I’m hearing from constituents all the time about health issues” that relate to OSU’s reopening.