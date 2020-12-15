OSU receives $7.1 million grant to continue Andrews Forest work

Oregon State University has received a $7.1 million grant that will allow it to continue its work in the H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest near Blue River.
The funding from the National Science Foundation essentially renews its commitment to OSU’s research, which is focused on long-term ecological research. The grants are reviewed every six years, with OSU receiving the funding for eight straight renewal cycles.
OSU’s work in the Andrews is conducted in conjunction with the Willamette National Forest and the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Research Station.
“Long-term data allow scientists to explore variability of climate and forest dynamics, as well as the vulnerability of multiple species to changing climate over time,” said Sherri Johnson of Corvallis, a research ecologist with Pacific Northwest Research Station and the Forest Service’s lead scientist for the Andrews.
“These studies also inform forest managers about long-term responses to forest practices.”
Forest managers also are dealing with short-term data in the Andrews, particularly the damage from September’s Holiday Farm Fire.
“The fire continued smoldering and snaking around a bit after the last official fire perimeter was drawn for the fire, and we haven’t been able to map precisely the fire perimeter inside the Andrews on the ground, but our current best estimate is around 400 acres (were burned),” said Mark Schulze, OSU’s director of the Andrews.
“There are some medium- to high-severity patches mixed in there, but for the most part it was low-severity ground fire by the time it reached the Andrews. The fire did burn through two and a half of our experimental small watersheds, which are among the most intensively studied portions of the Andrews.”
Though the Andrews Experimental Forest’s headquarters were spared, the studies of those affected watersheds had been ongoing for more than five decades, including examinations of vegetation, hydrology, soil moisture, phenology and microclimate.
“We’re working quickly to set up monitoring and studies to help us learn from the fire,” said Matt Betts, an OSU professor of landscape ecology. “And thankfully we have decades of pre-fire data to use as the foundation for comparisons.”
Future research will examine how stream flow, erosion, fine-scale air temperature, vegetation, birds and other animals respond to the Holiday Farm Fire and how the responses compare to past disturbances, said Michael Paul Nelson, lead principal investigator for the forest.
Nelson added that forest managers “continue to be guided by a central question: How do climate, natural disturbance and land use as influenced by values and decisions interact with biodiversity, hydrology and carbon and nutrient dynamics?
“A new experiment,” Nelson said, “will look at how biotic interactions — particularly competition and facilitation — might amplify or dampen species' responses to a changing climate. And work on conservation ethics will examine how values affect the ways science is brought into the equation by land managers.”
Betts said future interactions among species are an enduring unknown when it comes to understanding the likely effects of climate change on biodiversity.
“It gets even more complicated when you try to predict how these relationships will change in the forest understory, because we haven’t traditionally measured climate in these places,” he said. “One of the core experiments of the next six years will get to the bottom of how species interactions might shift in response to changes to the forest microclimate.”
