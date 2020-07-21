OSU readies fall plans

Barring an order from Gov. Brown that mandates residents remain home, however, Feser said the university anticipates having some onsite activity in Corvallis and Bend, including instruction, research, extracurricular activities and residential living.

"All of our academic and administrative leaders are prepared to guide faculty and staff in adjusting plans as conditions change," Feser stated. "As always, our responses to COVID-19 will remain in full alignment with the guidance provided by state and county health authorities."

On July 8, the university released an update to its original plan for fall classes, noting that the ambiguity COVID-19 closures had caused was difficult for students and staff but the university would not return to "normal" just yet.

"At this time," the statement read, "and in consultation with county and state health authorities, we continue to believe our current plan to implement slow density, mixed modality instruction and activities facilitated with the public health measures noted is a sound approach."

The university has noted that the situation is fluid and the plan could be changed based on the spread of COVID-19 leading up to the fall semester.

"We know the uncertainty this pandemic is introducing is challenging for those preparing for fall courses, developing research plans and planning engagement activities," the statement said. "But we believe it is critical that we continue to proceed cautiously, listen to and align with local and state public health authorities, and consider the many impacts of each decision we make."