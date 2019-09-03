Oregon State University research funding totaled $439.7 million during the most recent fiscal year, nearly matching the record tally of $441 million reached in 2017, the university announced on Tuesday.
It was a 15% increase over 2018, when OSU brought in $382 million in grants and contracts for research projects.
The biggest single grant on the books from fiscal 2019, which ended June 30, was $108 million from the National Science Foundation for construction of a marine research vessel, the third in a fleet of new ships being designed and built by OSU for scientific purposes. The project was kicked off with a $122 million NSF grant to the university in 2017, followed by an $88 million award last year.
“Continued research investments by government and industry reflect Oregon State University’s expanding leadership in fields from agriculture and human health to marine sciences, robotics, business, liberal arts and forestry,” Irem Tumer, the university’s interim vice president for research, said in a press release.
“Our faculty are collaborating with businesses, communities and individuals in Oregon and across the world to solve problems and create new economic opportunities. We are proud of our researchers’ accomplishments.”
Other research funding highlights from fiscal 2019 included:
• A $10.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop a vaccine for antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea as part of a multiuniversity study.
• An additional $3.3 million from the NIH to develop systems for delivering molecular treatments for cystic fibrosis through an inhaler, a potential major advance over current treatment methods.
• $2 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to create portable solar-thermal desalination technology to provide fresh water in drought-stricken coastal communities.
• A million-dollar award from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute for improving STEM instruction and better meeting the needs of students from diverse backgrounds.
• A grant of $775,000 from the Strada Education Network to expand career training and retention efforts in the College of Business and increase support for low-income students.
About 69% of OSU research funding, or $305 million, came from the federal government, according to the news release. Another $12 million came from state and local governments, while foreign governments provided $1 million.
Business and industry contributed $36 million in research grants, nonprofit organizations kicked in $12 million and land grant formula funding totaled $72 million.