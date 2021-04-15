 Skip to main content
OSU professor unveils new purple tomato
breaking

  Updated
Once you entered the greenhouse compound at Oregon State University they weren’t hard to spot. Amid the broccoli and beans, purple tomatoes stand out.

There were only a few of plants left from this year’s crop, a couple of Indigo Rose and a couple of the new Midnight Roma varietal. Indigo Rose came out in 2011, with the just-released Midnight Roma the latest concoction in the vegetable breeding and genetics career of OSU Professor Jim Myers.

“We were selecting for a really dark Indigo-type processing tomato,” Myers said. “Ultimately, we got a really nice one. Anybody into home canning would be interested. Chefs like it for making sauces.”

Myers says the Midnight Roma has more flavor that its predecessor, the Indigo Rose.

"It's not going to compare with a sweet cherry or a succulent slicer, but it really excels in making sauces and cooked dishes," he said.

The Midnight Roma, which is available only online from the Row 7 Seed Company in Tarrytown, N.Y., also is chock full of anthocyanins, the same healthy antioxidants found in blueberries. And it’s the purple skins that contain the anthocyanins, which makes the Midnight Roma better for uses that don’t call for peeling the tomato.

It was 10 years after the development of the Indigo Rose that Myers finally found what he wanted in the Midnight Roma, after painstaking experimentation.

“We did a series of self-pollinations that took the plants out seven generations,” said Myers on Wednesday from the OSU West Greenhouses. “Then you start looking for consistency. If you still are seeing variations you need to keep going.”

Myers estimates it took hundreds of plants to get to where he wanted with the Midnight Roma. Beans can require tens of thousands of plants, with soybeans and corn in the hundreds of thousands, Myers said.

When asked to compare the earlier Indigo Rose to the Midnight Roma, Myers said:

“They are similar in color and plant characteristics but differ in fruit type. Indigo Rose is a saladette type most suitable for using fresh. Midnight Roma has thick fleshy walls and a relatively small seed cavity typical of tomatoes used for cooking and making sauces. Chefs tell me that they like it because Midnight Roma rapidly cooks down to a very thick sauce that has a deep burgundy red color.”

The purple color can be a challenge to some consumers, Myers said.

“What I’ve found over the years is that people’s reaction to these tomatoes is very polar — they either love it or hate it,” he said. “Some folks like novelty, whereas other don’t think vegetables should venture outside of traditional norms. I think that over time, Indigo tomatoes are becoming accepted more widely.”

Indigo Rose also has been licensed in Europe, Japan, Canada and South Africa.

“My expectation is that Indigo tomatoes will remain a niche market (overall),” Myers said. “I think that there is potential for the processing market to be much larger for Indigo tomatoes as they enhance the color of processed products.”

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

TOMATO TIPS

Cooking: The anthocyanins (antioxidants) in Indigo tomatoes are mostly in the skin. This doesn’t matter when using them fresh with the skin left on, but tomatoes used in cooking are often peeled. To get the full nutritional and color benefits, one should cook these with the skin included. The best way to deal with this is to put the tomatoes through a food mill before cooking.

Growing: There is a learning curve to tell when Indigo tomatoes are ripe. The purple color prevents seeing the color changes we normally expect in tomatoes. However, the anthocyanins accumulate in parts of the fruit exposed to light so that if you tip or turn the fruit, you can usually see a part lacking the purple pigment and judge ripeness. The fruit softens as a normal tomato does. Also, there is a very subtle color change in the fruit as it ripens. It goes from a shiny black-purple to a dull brown-purple when ripe.

Source: Jim Myers, Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences

HOW TO ORDER

Seeds for the Midnight Roma are available only at www.row7seeds.com/.

THE MYERS FILE

Who: Jim Myers

What: Professor in Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences.

Expertise: Vegetable breeding and genetics.

Research support: Since 1996 at OSU he has received $2.6 million in non-peer reviewed grants and $9.8 million in competitive peer reviewed grants.

Key achievements: Developed and released 17 dry bean, one snap bean, one broccoli hybrid, three edible potted pea cultivars and six tomato cultivars.

Previous career stops: Also was a dry bean breeder at the University of Idaho’s Kimberly Research and Extension Center

