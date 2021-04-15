OSU professor unveils new purple tomato

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“We did a series of self-pollinations that took the plants out seven generations,” said Myers on Wednesday from the OSU West Greenhouses. “Then you start looking for consistency. If you still are seeing variations you need to keep going.”

Myers estimates it took hundreds of plants to get to where he wanted with the Midnight Roma. Beans can require tens of thousands of plants, with soybeans and corn in the hundreds of thousands, Myers said.

When asked to compare the earlier Indigo Rose to the Midnight Roma, Myers said:

“They are similar in color and plant characteristics but differ in fruit type. Indigo Rose is a saladette type most suitable for using fresh. Midnight Roma has thick fleshy walls and a relatively small seed cavity typical of tomatoes used for cooking and making sauces. Chefs tell me that they like it because Midnight Roma rapidly cooks down to a very thick sauce that has a deep burgundy red color.”

The purple color can be a challenge to some consumers, Myers said.