OSU professor helps to re-center the map

A few years ago, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde approached the state of Oregon about reestablishing a fishing platform at Willamette Falls.

“The people on the board or at the agency they approached basically said they felt weird that they were asking them for permission,” said Natchee Barnd, an assistant professor of ethnic studies and Native American studies at Oregon State University. “Of course they should be able to do this. It was a really poignant moment of recognizing the moral dilemma in the power dynamics.”

Those power dynamics are at the heart of a project called "Decolonizing the Map: Re-centering Indigenous Mappings."

Barnd, along with experts from the University of Victoria in British Columbia and the University of Arizona, are working on a series of essays in the latest Cartographica Journal aimed at reintroducing Indigenous cartography. The project examines the land as it was before colonization and recognizes that the space existed before 1492 with its own names, purposes and people. The essays explore how mapping has historically been used as a tool of colonization and how Indigenous groups are currently attempting to reclaim traditional spaces and names through their own mapping.