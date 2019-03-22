Oregon State University President Ed Ray on Friday announced plans to step down from his position in 15 months.
Ray has served as OSU's president since July 31, 2003. His current tenure is the longest of any currently serving president at any Oregon public university.
In an announcement letter posted on the university's website, Ray said:
"I am writing to let you know that it is my intention to step down as president of Oregon State University on June 30, 2020, when my current five-year contract will be completed, and after almost 17 years since I had the great honor and joy to assume the presidency on July 31, 2003. I will continue to serve as president of Oregon State University until the new president assumes office."
Ray added that he is in good health but acknowledged that he is getting on in years, noting that he will be approaching his 76th birthday by the time he retires.
OSU Vice President for University Relations and Marketing Steve Clark, the university's chief spokesman, said he was unaware of any particular impetus for the timing of Ray's retirement.
"This is a personal decision," Clark said. "He feels this is an appropriate time for him personally to end his service as president of OSU."
Clark said the OSU Board of Trustees would begin a national search for Ray's successor.
Although he is stepping down as president, Ray will not be leaving Oregon State altogether. Following a sabbatical, Clark said, Ray will return as a professor of economics in OSU's College of Liberal Arts.
"So he's not ending his role at the university, he's just ending his role as president," Clark said.