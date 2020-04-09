OSU postpones commencement ceremony

Oregon State University is pushing back its spring commencement ceremony, possibly until fall, because of the ongoing risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19.
The decision came after a student survey showed strong support for postponing the ceremony, the university announced on Thursday.
More than 2,500 students on track to graduate this year responded to the survey, with 66% indicating they support rescheduling commencement to a later date, OSU said in a news release. Another 24% backed the idea of a virtual graduation ceremony, while 10% recommended canceling the event altogether.
University officials will announce the details of the rescheduled event at a later date.
More than 7,000 students were projected to receive degrees from OSU this spring and more than 25,000 friends, family and well-wishers were expected to attend the commencement ceremony June 13 at Reser Stadium.
“This was not an easy decision to make … yet postponing commencement to a healthier time is the right choice and is strongly supported by our students,” President Ed Ray said. “And this decision acknowledges that OSU has never canceled commencement in its history.”
Ray, who is scheduled to step down on June 30 after 17 years as president, had been named to give this year’s commencement address.
As the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout Oregon, OSU switched to distance learning for all classes on March 30. In general, students who were on track to graduate this spring before the switch should still be able to earn their degrees within that time frame, said Steve Clark, vice president for marketing and university relations.
“I think we’re making good progress on that,” Clark said. “I have not heard of significant impacts in that regard.”
Commencement ceremonies at OSU-Cascades in Bend, which had been scheduled for June 14, also will be delayed. Three-quarters of survey respondents at the satellite campus favored that approach, university officials said.
