OSU police force still in the works with less than 2 months left in state trooper contract

“Our law enforcement agencies have a longstanding effort to strive for the highest level of professionalism,” he said. “That’s an effort that never should let up.”

As for calls to disarm police, Haroldson said, “if we’re considering only scenarios where firearms aren’t necessary, those are important discussions to have,” but they shouldn’t exclude the possibility that firearms may be necessary.

“Where we fall short and where we witness the injustices, there’s a sense of urgency to see a change that is going to give us a more just and equitable system,” he said. “At the end of the day, we as a society really have to think about what we want our law enforcement agencies to look like and what our needs are.”

Adrian Cerny, a student and affiliate of Disarm OSU, said she hopes the university can consider working toward reducing the arms carried by officers in the future.

“Even if you’re super pro-police, Corvallis has a really low (violent) crime rate,” she said. “I could see an argument for not reducing police … but why would we need more if our crime rate is spectacularly low?”