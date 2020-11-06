OSU police force still in the works with less than 2 months left in state trooper contract

Oregon State University is still searching for a police chief as it nears its winter deadline to replace contracted state troopers with its own campus law enforcement agency.
“We have a very good group of qualified individuals that have applied,” said Paul Odenthal, OSU associate vice president for administration and interim Department of Public Safety head, in October. “We’re in the selection process. We’ll see how long it takes.”
Odenthal declined to disclose how many candidates were being considered to replace short-term Police Chief Edgar Rodriguez, who was offered the position in May, accepted the job,but resigned in August, citing personal reasons. Odenthal said his hope is that a new chief will be on board on or around Dec. 1.
The university has retained Oregon State Police troopers to protect the campus since the 1980s. The current contract, which was extended to allow OSU's fledgling police force more time to get on its feet, expires on Dec. 31.
Odenthal said OSU is looking to fill 20 sworn officer positions, including chief, to start. The university is currently processing background checks for potential officers, and Odenthal said training for the first batch of hires would begin this month.
Officers will be armed, Odenthal and university spokesman Steve Clark confirmed. Some students and community organizations have slammed OSP for its handling of a Black student’s arrest in October 2019 and have called for OSU to limit the use of firearms by its budding campus force.
That fall, OSP announced it was ending its agreement with the university. The university decided the following spring to hire and manage its own officers rather than contract out to other local agencies such as the Corvallis or Philomath police departments. In April, the university Board of Trustees formalized that decision.
Clark said OSU’s goal was to have its new police force in place by July, but “the global pandemic, the recession and the important discussions and protests over police killings of individuals” stalled the process.
Students organized after OSP decided to cut ties with the campus, forming Disarm OSU. The group demanded over the summer that the university halt the process of forming its own police force, redirect the nearly $5 million in funding to other student services and bring on only the minimum number of guards needed for protecting the school's small TRIGA nuclear reactor.
Clark said to limit the arms carried by campus officers would be, in essence, putting the community “in harm’s way.”
“A well-trained and effective law enforcement officer will need to have, in the moment, the required tools and training and techniques to engage in public safety in that moment,” he said.
That being said, Clark conceded, the university also has been looking for ways to increase crisis management resources for emergency calls where a response by armed officers may not be necessary.
“Importantly, there is an understanding, not only at Oregon State but increasingly in Oregon and nationally, that public safety is not just licensed law enforcement,” Clark said. “There’s a lot of work to do around this that we are really committed to.”
In October, OSU officials announced the launch of the Community Wellness, Education & Safety Network. The network mobilizes university services and employees trained in crisis response, which Clark said would aid the new police agency. This includes a 24/7 mental health crisis hotline for students.
“What we all want is the appropriate level of response that a university community needs in the 21st century, and that’s what we are providing,” Clark said.
Odenthal and Clark also sit on the Willamette Criminal Justice Council, a network of law enforcement and community agencies chaired by Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson.
“When OSU expressed an interest in (crisis response), we were really pleased to see them want to be at the table in full force,” Haroldson said.
The OSU police force would be the sixth law enforcement agency — alongside OSP, the Albany, Corvallis and Philomath police departments as well as the Benton County Sheriff’s Office — feeding criminal cases through the District Attorney’s Office. Haroldson said he trusts OSU’s agency will live up to the same standards of professionalism and “take a responsible role in advocating for continuing to develop the best possible services.”
“Our law enforcement agencies have a longstanding effort to strive for the highest level of professionalism,” he said. “That’s an effort that never should let up.”
As for calls to disarm police, Haroldson said, “if we’re considering only scenarios where firearms aren’t necessary, those are important discussions to have,” but they shouldn’t exclude the possibility that firearms may be necessary.
“Where we fall short and where we witness the injustices, there’s a sense of urgency to see a change that is going to give us a more just and equitable system,” he said. “At the end of the day, we as a society really have to think about what we want our law enforcement agencies to look like and what our needs are.”
Adrian Cerny, a student and affiliate of Disarm OSU, said she hopes the university can consider working toward reducing the arms carried by officers in the future.
“Even if you’re super pro-police, Corvallis has a really low (violent) crime rate,” she said. “I could see an argument for not reducing police … but why would we need more if our crime rate is spectacularly low?”
Although Cerny said she’s pleased with the university’s decision to begin the Community Wellness, Education & Safety Network, it’s still concerning that OSU would spend money on a police force during a year in which most of the student body is learning remotely.
“Especially since students aren’t on campus this year,” she said, “a lot of us were just like, ‘Why do we need 20 new officers this year?’”
Facing the reality that officers will be hired and they will be armed, Cerny said she and the rest of Disarm OSU can only hope that the university doesn’t bring in bad apples looking for trouble.
“When you have a hammer,” she said, “everything looks like a nail.”
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
