OSU poised to name next president

Oregon State University is closing in on its next president.

Following a nationwide search, the OSU Board of Trustees will meet next week to vote on an employment contract for a potential successor to Ed Ray, who intends to step down on June 30 after leading the university since 2003.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held starting at 10 a.m. next Friday, Dec. 13, in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way in Corvallis. Assuming the board approves the employment contract, the president-elect will greet the public during a reception from 10:45 to noon in the MU Lounge.

University officials announced the meeting on Thursday.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Up to this point the search for Ray’s successor has been shrouded in secrecy. When the board formed a search committee in May, it decided to follow a confidential recruitment process in order to attract the best possible pool of candidates.

The committee received 68 applications for the position and interviewed 12 semifinalists, then presented a recommendation to Board of Trustees Chair Rani Borkar, who narrowed the field to four finalists.