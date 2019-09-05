For sale: an Oregon State University building with a bit of history.
And if no one submits a bid to buy it by 3 p.m. today, the university plans to demolish it.
The building in question currently sits in a fenced lot on Northwest Orchard Avenue. But from 1975 through 2013 it served as the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center. The center moved into new quarters at the corner of Northwest Monroe Avenue and Memorial Place in 2015, while its predecessor was taken apart in sections in 2013 and relocated to the Orchard site, previously the home of a university greenhouse.
Bob Richardson, OSU’s land use planning manager, noted that the university chose to build the new center instead of renovate the old one at the request of the students who used it.
“At that time,” Richardson said, “the university was hopeful the building could either be renovated for other university purposes or sold to a party interested in moving it.”
Richardson added that “the building has been offered for sale on multiple occasions both before and after it was relocated, but we have not found a willing buyer.”
In fact, a “For Sale by Owner” sign still can be seen on the chain-link fence that surrounds the building.
Richardson said that the university also considered whether the building could be reconfigured to reuse elsewhere on campus, but the cost proved prohibitive.
“Given the regularly recurring costs to maintain the building as is,” Richardson said, “the university has decided the most prudent use of public funds is to demolish the building.”
Bidding on the building closes at 3 p.m. today, with removal of the three-bedroom structure required by 5 p.m. Oct. 6. The university will throw in plans for potential conversion of the building into two apartments to the winning bidder. The land and building site are not included, and the buyer is responsible for all permits, safety and liability in removal of the building in accordance with OSU rules.
Terrance Harris, the assistant director of the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center said that the center has no official opinion on the possible demolition of the building. One of the challenges, Harris said, is that all of the staff and students who use the center, including himself, have only worked in the new building.