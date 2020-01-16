OSU plans series of MLK Day events

Oregon State University is gearing up for its annual series of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This is the 38th consecutive year the university has offered free MLK Day activities.
Here is a look at what is on the schedule:
Saturday
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. community members can participate in a “day of service.” Projects include enhancement of Sequoia Creek, a warehouse project with Linn Benton Food Share, a project at the Starker Arts Garden, cat care with Heartland Humane Society, MLK Jr. Park cleanup and meal prep with Global Community Kitchen.
To register go to https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/mlk_jr_day_of_service#.XiDDPf5KhPY
Monday
9 a.m.: The annual Peace Breakfast will be held at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 726 SW 26th St. for Oregon State community members and invited guests. The event is free, but registration is required at https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/38th_annual_dr_martin_luther_king_jr_peace_breakfast#.XiC_Af5KhPY. Four legacy awards will be presented during the breakfast.
11 a.m.: Raquel Willis, a black, queer transgender activist and editor of Out magazine, presents the keynote address at 11 a.m. at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St.
12:30 p.m.: A peace march starts at the LaSells Stewart Center and finishes at the Memorial Union.
Friday
Boots Riley, an activist, rapper and writer-director of the film “Sorry to Bother You” is the featured speaker at a 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. event at LaSells Stewart Center. The event is co-sponsored by the Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board and OSU’s Coalition of Graduate Employees.
