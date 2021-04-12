 Skip to main content
OSU panel to examine recent voting legislation
OSU panel to examine recent voting legislation

Oregon State University will host a free virtual panel discussion on recent legislation affecting voting rights via Zoom on Tuesday.

The discussion, titled “Jim Crow 2.0? Voting Restrictions, Voting Rights and the Dismantling of American Democracy,” will begin at 4 p.m. To get the Zoom link, register online at https://beav.es/Jtd.

The panelists will be Marissa Chappell, an associate professor of history at OSU; Douglas Hess, an assistant professor of American politics and policy studies at Grinnell College; Thessalia Merivaki, an assistant professor of American politics at Mississippi State University; Domingo Morel, an assistant professor of political science at Rutgers University; and Adrienne Jones, an assistant professor of Africana studies at Morehouse College.

Steven Shay, a senior instructor in history at OSU, will moderate the discussion, which is presented by OSU’s School of History, Philosophy and Religion and the College of Liberal Arts.

