A panel of faculty members from the Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts will delve into the ramifications of last week’s deadly attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue in a free public discussion on campus.
“The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting: Why Violence Against Jews Is Rising in the U.S., What It Means and What to Do About It” will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the La Raza Room (Room 208) of the OSU Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis.
Speakers will include Eliza Barstow, Jon Katz, Amy Koehlinger, Paul Kopperman and Kara Ritzheimer of the School of History, Philosophy and Religion and Neil Davidson of the School of Writing, Literature and Film.
The panelists will discuss the nature of anti-Semitism, how it fits in U.S. history, how current politics supports it, how it affects the Jewish community and how to combat it.