The 2018 midterm elections were widely expected to be a “blue wave,” with backlash against a controversial Republican president sweeping Democrats back into power in Congress.
But the results were considerably more mixed. While the Democrats did win a majority in the House of Representatives, they actually lost seats in the Senate.
So what’s going on here?
The answer to that question, according to a panel of four speakers at Oregon State University Wednesday afternoon, is complicated.
There’s no doubt that voters were motivated, said Christopher McKnight Nichols, an associate professor of history at OSU and director of the Citizenship and Crisis Initiative, which sponsored the forum.
“Notoriously, turnout in midterms is low,” he noted.
But this time around, some 49 percent of registered U.S. voters cast ballots.
“That’s the highest level in the last 25 midterms,” he said.
In Oregon, the number was even higher — 61.3 percent, third in the nation behind Minnesota and Colorado.
Other numbers were more perplexing.
In Senate races across the country, Democratic candidates outpolled Republicans by 12 million votes — and yet they still lost seats in the chamber, which holds the crucial power of confirming cabinet nominees and judicial appointments.
As a result, Nichols said, some disappointed Democrats are beginning to call for the Senate to be abolished.
“I’ve never heard that before,” he said.
Another bad sign for the Dems: They continue to lag behind Republicans in controlling state governments.
Nichols noted that the GOP holds an overwhelming edge in political “trifectas” — a situation where one party holds both the upper and lower houses of the state legislature and the governor’s mansion, making it easier to advance the party agenda.
According to Nichols, the Democrats have just eight trifectas across the country to 26 for Republicans, with 16 states divided.
Christopher Stout, an assistant professor of political science, examined some of the demographic aspects of the 2018 midterms.
“One of the things that surprised me about this election was it wasn’t just a blue wave, it was a rainbow wave,” he said.
For the first time, he said, there will be more than 100 women serving in the House of Representatives — and 40 of them will be women of color. Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans also made gains in the election.
“African-American did really well this year,” Stout said. “For the first time in American history, African-Americans will be proportionately represented in the U.S. Congress.”
He also noted that some voting patterns are changing in ways that benefit the Democratic Party. For instance, white, college-educated women and white, college-educated men — traditionally stalwart GOP voters — switched sides in significant numbers this year.
Millennials, who skew strongly toward Democratic candidates, turned out in large numbers this year — and they’re on pace to outnumber Republican-leaning Baby Boomers in the near future. Latino voters, another growing group, also went to the polls in record numbers — and trended more toward Democrats than they have in the past.
“The bad news for Republicans is that demography is starting to play out in practice,” Stout said. “Those groups are growing, and they’re growing in places where Republicans used to do well.”
Another shift evident in this year’s balloting is that incumbents had a tougher time holding onto their seats despite their built-in advantage with voters, a sign of the ever-deepening partisan divide in the United States, according to associate political science professor Rorie Solberg.
“Incumbency used to matter more than partisanship … but the reverse seems to be true for the 2018 election,” she said.
“That also means there’s going to be fewer moderates left in the Senate,” she added. “They’re a dying breed.”
Because of the way senators are elected — two from each state, regardless of population — states with smaller populations hold a disproportionate share of power in the chamber, Solberg said. And because states with smaller populations tend to be more rural, and rural voters tend to be more conservative, that seems likely to solidify the GOP’s hold on the Senate still further in an era defined by partisan politics.
President Donald Trump has already begun to use his party’s numerical advantage in the upper house to push through near-record numbers of judicial appointments, Solberg added, with the nominees carefully vetted by conservative groups.
If Trump wins a second term — and the GOP maintains a Senate majority — he could well surpass Ronald Reagan’s record of 383 judicial appointments.
“If he continues at this pace,” Solberg said, “he could appoint over half the federal judiciary.”
Dmitri Palmateer, a veteran Oregon Democratic Party operative who now serves as chief of staff for Treasurer Tobias Read, looked at the elections through the lens of state politics.
“The big navel-gazing question, obviously, is: Was this a wave?”
For Oregon Democrats, he said, the answer was a resounding yes, as the party won three-fifths supermajorities in both houses of the Legislature, prevailed on all the major statewide ballot measures and saw Democratic Gov. Kate Brown re-elected by a comfortable 6-point margin despite a well-financed campaign by Republican Knute Buehler.
“That was, hands down, the best night for Democrats in Oregon I have ever witnessed,” Palmateer said. “This wave — however big or small it was nationally – it became a tsunami by the time it got to Oregon.”
And yet, despite his party’s overwhelming success in Oregon, he, too, is concerned by what he sees as the hardening partisan divide across the country. One inescapable lesson of the 2018 midterm election, Palmateer said, is that moderate candidates are being forced out of both parties.
“It was a good night for Democrats,” he said, “but a bad night for the republic.”